Salma Hayek Thanks Her 25 Million Instagram Followers with 'Bikini Workout' Video

After reaching the major milestone on Instagram and realizing "you all like my bikini pictures," the 56-year-old actress slipped back into one to show thanks.

Salma Hayek is back in a bikini, as a thank you to fans who love seeing her in one.

The 56-year-old Magic Mike's Lasts Dance star reached 25 million followers on Instagram this week -- and showed her appreciation as only she could.

"I can't believe it, 25 million followers!" she captioned a video on Friday. "Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you 🙏"

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here's a bikini work out for you all," she added. "I hate exercising - but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰"

In the footage, Hayek rocks a two-piece as she dives into a pool before doing a number of exercises -- including leg lifts and punches -- in the water.

Her followers were clearly happy with the treat, as they flooded her comments with praise.

"She's 56 and better looking than any only fans model," read one popular comment. "Still, one of the most perfect women in existence," wrote another fan.

Other popular comments included things like, "You. Are. Absolutely. Ridiculous," "Perfect example for aging like fine wine 🍷" and "Congratulations. And stop breaking the Internet."

Her post came after she celebrated National Bikini Day on Wednesday by sharing a photo in the same swimsuit (above). In her post, she made sure to point out that it was "#notathrowback."

Need more Hayek in your life? She's in the latest season of Black Mirror, streaming now on Netflix.