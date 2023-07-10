PlayStation Classic 'Twisted Metal' Get's TV Adaptation: Watch the First Trailer

Peacock

The iconic 1995 game is getting its own series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is headed to television to take on another classic franchise in the new Twisted Metal tv series, which just released a trailer.

Mackie plays John Doe, who journeys cross-country through a dystopian United States in search of a better life as he teams up with Quiet, played by Stephanie Beatriz.

The half-hour action comedy series comes from Deadpool creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and writer Michael Jonathan Smith, who said in a press release that he knows "you will fall in love with these characters and what drives them, no pun intended."

The series is described as a "high-octane action comedy" that follows John and Quiet as they "face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."