Stars Send Support After Madonna Posts Health Update, Reschedules North American Tour

Getty

After Madonna said that she hates to "disappoint anyone," Andy Cohen exclaimed "WE LOVE YOU," while Julia Fox said the icon has "never disappointed us."

Madonna is feeling the love from her fans, including a few famous ones who have sent their support following her latest health update.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop opened up about her condition after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection last month, sharing how she's been feeling and how her scare affected her upcoming tour.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she began on Instagram.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," she continued.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she concluded. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

In the comments, her celebrity fans sent their support.

"WE LOVE YOU ❤️🙌" wrote Andy Cohen, while Julia Fox added, "We love you so much you have never disappointed us."

"We are with you all the way, Madonna," commented Donatella Versace. "Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can't wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much ♥️ Donatella"

Madonna superfan and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added, "What we care about is…. YOU! You take care of you and the rest will fall in line. WE LOVE YOU"

Drag Race star Shangela added, "Sending great love to you diva 💕 Take care and rest up!" -- while fellow show alum Detox commented, "We love you so much! Take all the time you need!." Added Transparent star: "♥️♥️♥️ take your time"

Daisy Fuentes and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton also left heart emojis in the comments.