Rosie O'Donnell Shares Madonna Health Update After Hospitalization, Kathy Griffin Defends Singer

Getty

As longtime Madonna friend eases some concerns with her post, Griffin hit back at some of the ageist and misogynistic reactions to the singer's hospitalization.

Rosie O'Donnell shared a short, yet sweet, health update on longtime friend Madonna after the Queen of Pop was hospitalized for a bacterial infection on Saturday.

O'Donnell posted a throwback picture of herself and the icon from The Rosie O'Donnell Show, in which the two are seen doing yoga together. "shes feeling good 👍🏽," wrote Rosie, adding the hastags #madonna and #love.

Earlier this month, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, O'Donnell said Madonna was "ready" for her upcoming tour. Of their relationship, she added, "We formed a sister thing in a real way where we stay in each other's lives and touch base."

The update comes after Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, announced her health scare and tour postponement with an Instagram post on Wednesday which read, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he added. "A full recovery is expected."

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," continued the announcement. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

On Thursday, BBC -- citing sources -- said she singer was back home.

Kathy Griffin, meanwhile, defended Madonna in a TikTok video late Wednesday night, after she felt that the online conversation around her hospitalization was becoming ageist and misogynistic.

"I don't know what’s going on with Madonna, I don't know, but I love her and want to defend her," she began. "I have never met her. I've seen her in concert, of course, and I think she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment."

"But I don’t like how people are already piling on and making fun of her being obviously quite ill, or collapsed, and she'll be fine - we don't know anything yet," defended Griffin. "I'm going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny. Sorry, but as a 62-year old chick I deal with it all the time, and she's freaking Madonna!"

Griffin finished her video with her well wishes for the singer and her tour.

"I don't care about her fillers; they're going to go away if she feels like it or not. I care about her health," she concluded. "I'm glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great."