Kylie Jenner Hates How She Looks in TikTok Aging Filter

"I don't like it at all," said The Kardashians star.

Kylie Jenner is not pleased with how she'll look when she's older, at least the version that the TikTok aging filter gave her.

The Kardashians star and makeup mogul took to TikTok to try the viral aging filter, and the 25-year-old was not having it.

"I don't like it," said Jenner, posing for the camera. "I don't like it at all."

The filter, which showed an aged version of Kylie on the top of a split screen and her actual self on the bottom.

"No," she added, grinning at her appearance.

Jenner sported a black tank top and gold necklaces for the video, opting for a more natural look with her makeup and hair as well.

Commenters noted that the audio has "viral sound potential," as one user noted as others flocked to the comments to complement the reality star.

