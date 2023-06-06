Kylie Jenner Shares Series of What's In My Bag Videos--And There's One Surprise!

TikTok

Kylie Jenner is sharing a candid look at what's in her bag, all while revealing her next product.

"The Kardashians" star and Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a three-part TikTok series where she showed audiences the items she keeps in her purse, which included multiple items from her own brand.

"I have a new product coming out," she began in the front seat of her car. "Should we also play what's in my bag at the same time?"

"This is like a really honest 'what's in my bag' because I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all," she said after showing off her black Bottega handbag, which she coined as her "go-to favorite bag of all time."

She began the segment with a product from her own brand's skincare line.

"First: Kylie Skin hand sanitizer. This is a necessity," she said before spraying some on her hands, which also caused a coughing fit to ensue.

"It's just because I'm in the car," she added.

The next item she pulled was not hers, but her daughter Stormi's.

"I have Stormi's little watch in here," she said. "Look how small her wrist is. She wore it to a birthday party and she didn't want to wear it anymore."

Among the other products she pulled was a Skims hair clip, from her sister Kim Kardashian's line, her Kylie Cosmetics Glow Balm, lip liner in the shade "Kylie", an Anastasia lip liner, and a new product which she was saving for last.

An unlikely product in Kylie's purse was glue tape.

"Who doesn't need glue tape?" she joked, before revealing, "If you didn't know something about me I like to scrapbook. So, if you like to scrapbook you need glue tape."

She also pulled out a pair of sunglasses, a makeup sponge, and a mask before revealing her new Kylie Cosmetics product.

"I am going to show you my tinted butter balms," said Jenner. "I've been saving this for the summer. This is the best summer lip product of all time--well in general."

The swiped on the product, which was in the shade Love That For You, which launches this month on June 14th.

"They're delicious, creamy," Kylie said in between shots of her voguing with her new product. "They're super pigmented and they last a super long time."

Kylie even went inside her home to show the product in different lighting, which also led her to reveal a fun fact about her home.

"Fun fact: Stormi's room has the best lighting in the house," said Jenner. "I don't know how that happened!"