Golden Bachelor Revealed: Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

"It's never too late to fall in love again," says the widower who lost his wife six years ago.

The long-awaited Golden Bachelor for ABC's new senior dating show has been revealed: 71-year-old Gerry Turner!

Three years after ABC began taking applications for "seniors looking for love" as part of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise, it has finally been announced who will be the star of The Golden Bachelor.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the new reality star opened up about what it's like being the new Bachelor, six years after losing his wife.

"It's never too late to fall in love again," said Turner.

"I think my thoughts always go to the way I've done things: don't give up, there's always possibilities," he continued.

When asked what his wife would think about his appearance on the show, Turner shared a sweet story about asking for her approval.

"I have a picture of her on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her the nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay," revealed Turner. "But we always told each other, when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy."

"She's up there rooting," he added, getting teary-eyed. "She's saying, 'Yeah, Gerry. Do this.'"

Gerry, the father of two daughters, said that it was his girls who convinced him to send in an application for the show.

When speaking on his ideal match, he shared that he would want a lover who is "high energy, someone that maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf."

When asked if we might see a wedding special in the future, Turner noted that he "wouldn't discount it."

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

