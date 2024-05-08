Chrissy Metz Wants a This Is Us Movie, Reveals Non-Negotiable for Returning (Exclusive)

Getty

Metz also opened up about her time on 'The Masked Singer,' and whether the accomplished singer-actress prefers the screen or the stage.

Chrissy Metz is here for a This Is Us reboot, but there'd be one very important person that would need to be involved for it to move forward.

TooFab spoke with Metz ahead of her unmasking on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, where she dished on the potential of a reunion from the This Is Us crew and her experience on the singing competition series.

"I hope so," Metz said when asked about the potential of continuing the Pearson family story. "I would like a This Is Us movie. Sex and the City did it. I think it would be really fun. And it would be really exciting to see where everybody's at. I mean, as a fan of the people who were on the show, I would like to see it, so I don't know. We'll see."

The one non-negotiable, Metz said, would be having show creator and screenwriter, Dan Fogelman take part.

"We would have to have Dan Fogelman involved," the singer-actress maintained. "'What does Dan think. Would Dan want to write it?' That would sort of be my question. 'Cause I don't think any of us would want to do it if Dan wasn't involved."

While the beloved TV drama served as Metz's breakout role as an actress, she's known for having quite the voice and has a few new singles on the way, which made appearing on The Masked Singer all the more fun -- albeit a little scary.

"Honestly, I think because I was so afraid of it, I was like, 'It's not gonna be good. This is not gonna be...' I'm like, 'I don't think I'm gonna do well so I should probably not do this.' And then it ended up being such a great learning experience," Metz explained. "I definitely was afraid. Certainly was afraid. Even up until the last minute."

She continued, "'Cause it's just something I haven't done before. It's difficult enough to just show up and get the nerves out of the way when you're singing without a costume on."

As for what it was like to sing without being recognized, the Breakthrough actress called it "freeing."

"I still had stage fright," Metz admitted. "But because nobody knew who I was, it was kind of nice, but also just challenging, because I was like, 'Would I sound the same if I didn't have the costume on? Would I still do the same things?'"

"And just like, to try not to get in your own head and just enjoy the experience, and just be liberated in that, like, 'nobody knows,'" she continued. "I just tried to sort of lean into that more."

While Metz kept her identity as the Poodle Moth under wraps per the show's strict orders, the internet has been speculating it was her under that intricate winged costume for weeks, with many TMS fans even commenting "Poodle Moth" in the comments of her recent Instagram posts.

"They've been like, 'I see you girl.' I'm like, 'No!'," Metz quipped. "And I was like, 'OK, if I engaged, then they'll know it's me. If I don't engage, then they'll think it's me.' I'm like, 'What do I do?'... I'll just leave it alone."

While she said she isn't sure if she'd take part in another singing competition series, Metz admittedly would jump at any chance to sing on stage and "challenge" herself again.

When it comes to picking between acting and singing, however, Metz said she truly doesn't have a favorite.

"Music really was my first love, but what they give me -- they're very similar but very different at the same time," she said of the two art forms. "With live music, there's something so invigorating about the instant, sort of connection. And then there's some sort of comfort with being on a set where you get to really develop a character, and or you get to really be in a scene with someone and you get to do it multiple times and try things out."

"I could never choose," Metz added. "I love them both so much."

The Masked Singer celebrates the Top 3 with a two-hour episode that looks back at the season next week before the semi-finals reveal who will battle for the crown on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.