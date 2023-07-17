Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage

Getty

The news comes after Sofia appeared to celebrate her swimsuit-filled 51st birthday solo.

One of Hollywood's hottest couples, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, are dunzo.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The two, who met at the White House Correspondents Dinner back in May 2014 and started dating shortly after, share no children. They were engaged by December of the same year and were married in November 2015.

Rumblings of a split began earlier this month as Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday with a trip to Italy with friends ... and no Joe in sight.

As the posts kept rolling in over the last two weeks, fans noticed he wasn't commenting on any of them -- while his own birthday tribute to Vergara was slammed as "cold" and "weird," after he shared an old, blurry photo of the pair.

He simply captioned the post, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

"Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you," commented on fan.

"Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? “ Sofia”.... not even “ My love, My beloved wife” .... 🤦‍♀️" shared another, as one follower speculated, "She keeps posting non stop like trying to let him know she is having fun."

The two didn't appear to celebrate the 4th of July together either, though they both shared photos with each other during a recent June trip to NYC.