Monica Speaks Out After Jumping Off Stage During Performance to Stop Apparent Fight

"It triggered me a bit, but it also was very scary because the last thing that I want is for someone to be harmed," the Grammy winner told ABC News about the horrific incident.

R&B singer Monica is speaking out after she paused her concert on Saturday to stop an apparent fight between two fans in the crowd.

In an interview with ABC News, which aired on Thursday, The Boy Is Mine singer detailed the horrific incident, in which she jumped off stage during her performance at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Michigan to break up the alleged altercation.

According to Monica, after she witnessed a "man strike what appeared to be an older woman," she intervened.

"Saturday night at the Detroit festival, I was mid-song when I could tell that things were heating up a bit," she recalled.

"When I looked up a bit from the mic, I just saw a man strike what appeared to be an older woman," Monica continued. "And that in itself, it triggered me a bit, but it also was very scary because the last thing that I want is for someone to be harmed."

"So when I jumped from the stage, it was simply to bring it all to a complete stop, and to make sure both people were okay and separated, and got home safely," she added.

ABC News noted that Monica previously broke up a fight during her concert back in April.

As for what this means for her concerts moving forward, the Grammy winner said she hopes her shows "remain the same," but "what happens when things transpire is what has to change."

"There will be more conversations had with venues because that is actually for venues security to handle," she added.

"I just saw a man strike what appeared to be an older woman ... so when I jumped from the stage, it was simply to bring it all to a complete stop."@MonicaDenise speaks out after stopping fight in crowd mid-concert and talks about fan behavior at concerts. pic.twitter.com/BRXwd5OUDt — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2023 @GMA

As shown in fan videos, during Monica's concert on Saturday night, the 42-year-old stopped her concert after witnessing the alleged altercation, calling out the man before she then got off stage and apparently confronted him herself.

"No, don't you hit her like that," Monica said. "You don't hit no f---in' lady like that."

When she came back to the stage, she addressed the incident and apologized to fans.

"I seen him punch that lady in the face, [and] I lost my f---in' temper," Monica said. "I apologize, ya'll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

The So Gone singer went on to open up about the incident on Sunday, writing a comment on a post shared by The Shade Room.

"I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action ! " Monica wrote. "I was so triggered, I watched & she didn't appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert."

She continued, "He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn't!"

"I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she's ok!!" Monica added.

On Sunday, Andrus Macdonald, a spokesperson for the Riverfront Music Festival festival, issued a statement regarding the incident, expressing their gratitude toward Monica for intervening.

"First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival," Macdonald said, per CBS News Detroit. "Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well."

"We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable. To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate."