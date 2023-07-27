P!nk and Brandi Carlile Sing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' In Emotional Sinead O'Connor Tribute

Getty

"You never know what people are going through," reminded P!nk. "It's not that hard to give people a smile… we're all learning that lesson together now."

P!nk and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor after her death by singing her hit song Nothing Compares 2 U.

P!nk took the stage during the first U.S show of her Summer Carnival tour and invited Carlile, one of her supporting acts, to the stage as they paid their respects to the Irish singer.

"When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape," revealed P!nk, per Billboard. "I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company."

"And it would always be either Greatest Love of All by Whitney Houston or Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O'Connor," she continued. "So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me."

The two singers went on to give a beautiful performance of O'Connor's biggest song, before P!nk gave the audience a reminder to treat others with kindness.

O'Connor died at the age of 56.

No further details have so far been released regarding the Irish singer's death. In a statement to The Irish Times the singer’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Sinéad released 10 studio albums over her career. Her song Nothing Compares 2 U rocketed to the number one spot worldwide in 1990.