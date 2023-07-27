Russell Crowe Reveals His Recent, Random Run-In with Sinéad O'Connor In Moving Tribute

Getty

The actor opens up about his chance meeting with the late singer while he was working in Ireland last year.

Russell Crowe shared a moving tribute to Sinéad O'Connor after her death, posting a series of Tweets detailing the time that he met the singer in Ireland.

"Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf," Crowe began.

"One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over," he continued. "There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness "oh, it's you Russell.'"

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea," shared the actor. "In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer."

"I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine," he added.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights," concluded Crowe. "We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing."

"What an amazing woman," he concluded. "Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."

No further details have so far been released regarding the Irish singer's death.

In a statement to The Irish Times the singer’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

She is survived by her three children. Sinéad's son, Shane, died last year at age 17. His body was found on January 7 2022, two days after he went missing.