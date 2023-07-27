Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Sandra Bullock's Birthday with Hilarious Tributes

Everett / Instagram

"This year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?" wrote Ryan Reynolds.

Sandra Bullock just celebrated her 59th birthday and her A-list friends made sure to give the star a proper birthday tribute.

Ryan Reynolds had a slightly NSFW way of wishing Bullock a happy birthday: posting her first nude scene on Instagram!

The pair starred in 2009's The Proposal together, and Reynolds posted a scene in which the pair awkwardly stumble upon each other while naked.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!" wrote Reynolds. "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

Jennifer Aniston also took to her Instagram Stories to share some of her sweet, personal moments with the Miss Congeniality star.

"Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!" the actress wrote over a picture of Bullock giving a thumbs up and sipping from a The Morning Show mug.

"We love you!!!" she wrote over another picture, before sharing a video of Bullock and Sean Hayes in the kitchen.

