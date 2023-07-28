Bode & Morgan Miller Reveal 3-Year-Old Twins, Baby Daughter Were Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Getty / Instagram

"It was a terrifying experience," recalled Morgan, who shared a video of her 3-year-old twin boys, Asher and Askel, and 20-month-old daughter Scarlet wearing oxygen masks in the hospital.

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are speaking out about a recent family health scare that left three of their children hospitalized.

On Friday, Morgan shared an Instagram post, in which she revealed her 3-year-old twin boys, Asher and Askel, and 20-month-old daughter Scarlet were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after a crane was parked outside their home.

The 35-year-old -- who also shares sons Nash, 8, and Easton, 4, with Bode -- posted a video of Asher, Askel and Scarlet wearing oxygen masks while lying in hospital beds.

"Receiving a lot of messages so addressing it here…," Morgan began in the caption. "Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER. They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours."

"It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay," she added.

Meanwhile, Bode previously discussed the family health scare on Thursday in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Daily Mail. The Olympic gold medalist shared their children got "really sick" due to the crane.

Alongside photos of himself and Asher in the hospital, Bode wrote, "Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it."

"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," he added. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."

This marks Asher's second hospitalization within the past year.

Back in December, Morgan shared on her Instagram Story that she had to rush Asher to the ER after he suffered a febrile seizure.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," she wrote alongside a photo of Bode in the hospital with Asher. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death."

"We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child," she continued, referencing her and Bode's late daughter, Emeline, who tragically died at 19 months old in a drowning accident in 2018.

Morgan went on to post another shot of Asher and his dad, noting that her son was "home and back to his normal self," before she reflected on the scary experience.

"I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need ... Our loved ones, our health and more time," she wrote.