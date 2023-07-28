Why Blake Lively Had to Clarify Her Baby Daddy's Identity After Sharing Bikini Photo

Getty

The actress shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan Reynolds, and the couple welcomed their fourth child earlier this year.

While it's well known that Blake Lively shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds, she hilariously found herself setting the record straight on the identity of her baby daddy, or rather, who is not the father of her kids.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress posted a sexy shot of herself rocking a red-orange bikini on Instagram, with her toned figure on display.

"K now im gonna draw it with AI…😍🍼 🍼 Uncanny," Lively captioned her post.

The Gossip Girl alum shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Reynolds, and the couple announced the birth of their fourth child in February.

Since baby No. 4 is less than a year old, it goes without saying that Lively bounced back to her pre-pregnancy body fast. And a shocked fan took to the comments section of her post to ask how the Betty Buzz founder has had four children and looks so good.

"How have you had 4 kids?" a social media user asked, to which Lively replied by tagging her personal trainer, Don Saladino.

She then quickly clarified her comment, jokingly noting that her trainer is not, in fact, the father of her children -- just in case someone interpreted her response the wrong way!

"Wait, no. That's not how," Lively wrote. "He's not the father. He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot."

The A Simple Favor actress previously gave a funny shoutout to her trainer on Instagram back in January.

Lively -- who was still pregnant with her fourth child at the time -- posted two photos side-by-side that featured herself posing with Saladino.

The first shot showed the star posing in her pre-pregnancy figure, while she appeared almost ready to pop in the second shot, with Lively looking jokingly concerned.