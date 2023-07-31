Tristan Thompson's Brother Defends Khloe Kardashian After He's Accused of Shading Her on Social Media

Instagram/Getty

Some felt Dishawn Thompson was criticizing Khloe and her family for using his mother's death "for a storyline" on The Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson's brother Dishawn is making it clear he meant no ill-will toward Khloe Kardashian with one of his recent Instagram posts.

On Thursday, he sparked some shade speculation after posting "Death for a storyline 🤔" to his Instagram Story. The timing of his post made some assume he was talking about Khloe, the Kardashian family or even Tristan himself, as it came hours after the season finale of her family's show -- in which the sudden death of Tristan and Dishawn's mother, Andrea, was covered.

He followed that initial post up with another Story reading, "Don't believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie."

Instagram

After some outlets began to pick up his comments, connecting them with Khloe, he took to his page again to clarify his remarks.

"Y'all chill out that wasn't towards Khloe or her family," he wrote. "Khloe been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1."

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, viewers Kim and Khloe rush to Tristan's side after his mother died from a heart attack. Tristan thanked them for their support, which included organizing a private jet to take him to Toronto and helping him clean up her home.

"Tristan called me, I didn't really understand what he was saying. He was screaming on the phone, trying to tell me she's gone," Khloe recalled in a confessional. "I was really close to Andrea, we talk every single day."

She also noted that Tristan has three siblings, including "severely disabled" 16-year-old Amari. Before her death, Andrea was the teen's "sole caregiver" and, according to Kim, Tristan became his legal guardian following her passing. "We don't know what he knows or doesn't know, cognitively," added Khloe.

She also revealed that both Tristan and Amari moved in with her, after the roof of Thompson's home caved in from extreme weather, causing flooding.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe," Khloe said in a confessional.

"I love love love Andrea, I love Tristan and I love Amari and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. I lost my dad and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but I can't think about losing my mom and I know how close Tristan and his mom are," she continued. "It's just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot."

She added: "I think this is what family does when s--- hits the fan, all you have is your family, Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

Khloe went on to say how "grateful" she was to be "strong" and "brave" enough "to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now." She added, "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right, that's not how I was raised."

Tristan also thanked them all again for their ongoing support throughout this particularly tough time in his life, making Kris Jenner cry by telling her, "I hope God continues to keep blessing you guys with everything you want. That's what my mom would want for you guys, seriously, thank you."