Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals 'Torture Tools' That 'Lift and Smooth This 50-Year-Old'

The actress took to Instagram to share how she keeps her skin looking its best ... and the product she likes "on my booty."

Tracee Ellis Ross is sharing all her beauty secrets – including the most hilariously aggressive ones.

On Monday, July 31, the Black-ish actress shared a video to her Instagram showing herself using three different toning beauty devices which she described as "torture tools."

"Y'all think this s--- is a game?!?!" Ross began in her caption, adding, "Thank you @Olfaperbalparis for these torture tools that seem to lift and smooth this 50-year-old."

In the video, Ross can be seen using one of the small wooden devices to roll her legs, inner thighs, and butt all while wearing a skincare mask which she later puts atop her chest with a laugh.

Switching to a different wooden tool -- better known as the "pimple" -- Ross called it "the one I like on my booty."

"I want to lift it up but I can't do that right now because I don't have undies on," she said as she used the product on both sides of her backside.

"This is also good back here," Ross added, as she switched back to the first wooden tool.

She's clearly doing something right, as another Instagram post from a recent vacation highlighted her toned body.

Posing in a black and yellow tiger-print swimsuit in one photo and then in a bright pink skirt in another, Ross captioned the seaside pictures, "In Vacanza 🇮🇹 | En Vacances 🇫🇷."