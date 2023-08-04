Jersey Shore Cast Talks Rude Celebs, Who Has the Most Money, and Sammi Disses Ronnie

Bravo

The cast of Jersey Shore drops by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse to talk trash on one another -- plus, DJ Pauly D weighs on on DJ James Kennedy and revisits his hilarious Justin Bieber "Halloween costume."

The meatballs were rolling all around, as the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation dished on one another, rude celebrity encounters and even some of their best and worst looks on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Andy was definitely digging in the deep end when he asked the cast to name their rudest celebrity encounter from their early days of fame. It was a different time when Jersey Shore first blew up, with reality stars definitely looked down upon by many others in the industry.

"Joy was so mean to me," she said of The View co-host. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" Nicole is of Chilean descent but was raised by Italian-American parents. In response to Joy's purported outburst, Nicole said she simply replied, "Okay, ma'am."

Deena then was clearly itching to spill the beans, so she started talking about the rude encounter she shared with Sammi without naming names, saying simply that she loved this celebrity and "his wife." Finally, she couldn't hold it in any longer.

"Ryan Reynolds was not great to us," she said, with Sammi adding, "Maybe he had a bad day." Deena went on to explain that he "didn't want to be by us" at some event, though she still loves him and wife Blake Lively.

Andy also asked about rude headlines, with Nicole again the one who didn't hesitate to weigh in. "Nasty one, like, I was pregnant with my first son and I was still smoking cigarettes and drinking," she said. "Not true, I'm an amazing mom!"

Never one to miss an opportunity to throw shade, Andy then asked the cast to dish on one another, though Sammi had already dropped the darkest shade of the night when she was asked to name three things she misses about ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"Absolutely nothing," she said. "That's one thing." And that was the only thing.

In a later segment, though, they were asked to point out which of them best fit a series of questions like "most annoying when drunk" and "has the least amount of fans."

Poor Vinny Guadagnino was hit with that last one, as well as for supposedly letting fame go to his head early on and being the horniest! "Is this a setup?" he asked at one point.

The group was also asked which of the ladies would make the best new Real Housewife of New Jersey, with a unanimous vote for Nicole. "I don't wanna do that," she insisted. But she would be pretty great on that show!

DJ Pauly D spent the evening answering questions about his hair, with Andy even interjecting at random points to ask more questions about it — dude could not let it go! But he also got pointed to as the guy with the most money in the bank thanks to his DJ work.

When Andy asked him his thoughts on Vanderpump Rules resident DJ James Kennedy, Pauly had nothing but praise for his fellow reality star. "I think he's awesome, he's great," he said. "He's a good producer, a good performer, a good DJ. Yeah, he comes to my shows sometimes, he's awesome."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino got candid about his time behind bars, and his upcoming memoir, revealing that he had lunch every day with former President Trump's disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen. "He used to give me advice on how to write a book and make good decisions, I guess," Mike shared.

The advice clearly paid off, as his memoir is set to come out on November 21. As he's promised on other platforms, Mike says his "tell-all" will leave everyone shocked. But he's not nervous about the rest of his cast-mates reading it.

"I think all these guys know that I have a lot of integrity and they're just gonna be so proud and love it," he said.

You can check out all the other dirt the Jersey Shore cast was digging up in the above videos, and revisit some of their most iconic fashion choices, good and bad, in the clip below — including one of Pauly with his hair down he insisted was a Justin Bieber costume.