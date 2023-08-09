Megan Fox Announces Book of Poems, Says 'Body Aches' From 'Carrying the Weight' of Men's 'Sins'

Getty

"I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men," the actress said of the inspiration behind her book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous."

Come this fall, you may find a book written by Megan Fox while shopping in your local bookstore.

On Tuesday, the actress announced on Instagram that she's releasing a collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. The book -- which will be published by Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books -- will be released this November.

In her post, Fox, 37, shared a photo of the book's red, white and black-colored cover, and opened up about the inspiration behind her collection of poems.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," she added.

As noted on the Simon & Schuster website, the Jennifer's Body actress "showcases her wicked humor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry."

The description added that the book will consist of more than 70 poems, with Fox "chronicl[ing] all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."

Fox's fans and celebrity pals expressed their excitement and sent their support in the comments section of her Instagram post. Among those who commented was her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who wrote, "proud of you 🔥."

See Fox's Instagram post, below.

