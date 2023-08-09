Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Calls Ryan's Behavior 'Concerning' After Allegedly Trashing Mackenzie's Home, Arrests

MTV

"S--t just hit the fan," said Maci on Teen Mom after her ex was arrested, again, on a harassment warrant and a violation of an order of protection.

The new hour began after Ryan and his wife Mackenzie split; she later filed an order of protection against Edwards.

At this point in the drama, however, Maci was still optimistic, explaining in a confessional how the two had been "communicating a lot more" and were "moving in the right direction."

While grabbing food with one of her friends, Maci expressed some skepticism about Mackenzie's claims -- saying, "All the things that she said, maybe some of them are true, maybe some of them aren't, just because I don't trust her as far as I can throw her at all."

She added that the ex-couple's son Bentley was pretty aware of his father's troubles, with Maci saying, "He's also not some kid who's ignorant to life, he knows, 'Hey, dad, you're a grown ass man, what are you doing?'" She added, "It's definitely tough and is gonna be tough for Bentley and [Ryan]."

Maci also made it known she was aware Ryan "has slipped up and relapsed for a day here or a day there" when it comes to his sobriety. She added he had been "very honest about that," as well as very "appreciative" of her support through everything. "It's been a damn mess, honestly," she added.

As the hour went on, however, more allegations kept dropping -- including accusations that he absolutely trashed the home he once shared with Mackenzie. Bodycam footage from police aired during the episode showed cops going through the house to document the destruction, which included cabinets being pulled off the walls, trash everywhere and spray paint all over the home -- including the word "SLUT" over the bed.

On February 9, Ryan was served with an order of protection, before he was arrested on February 10 for a harassment warrant and a violation of the order of protection.

After his arrest, he was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Then, on March 1, he was arrested again on charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection.

"Another calendar update, another Ryan Edwards disaster," said Maci after seeing the video of the destruction. "First thought is holy crap, it's concerning.'"

"When you watch the video, even though we had our rough patch, it's kind of disheartening to know that's their home, their kids live in it, it's kind of gut-wrenching," said her husband Taylor McKinney, who also wasn't sure "what to believe" when it came to Mackenzie's allegations and Ryan's denials.

"I don't know what side's lying and what side's true. Either way, it's a set back," he continued, before Maci said she was just concerned for her son. "I don't want him to find out from somebody else ... and him to not have a clue what they're talking about," she shared, while Taylor said that, with Edwards, "it's always something."

While viewers didn't see Maci speak with Bentley about the situation, she told her costars that "he seems kind of over all of it at this point." She added, "It's pretty unfortunate and kind of sucks for everybody all around. That's kind of where we are right now."

The hour ended with the footage of Ryan getting arrested in February, before Maci was seen reading a press release about his March 1 arrest as well.

"Things with Ryan and myself coparenting, we were on a really good path and then, to be quite honest, s--- just hit the fan," said Bookout. "I care about Ryan and his well-being and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son."

Ryan's father Larry, meanwhile, was seen outside the police station.

"I don't know what it's all about, I really don't. I'm scared, absolutely. I'm scared," he told a producer, getting choked up. "Anything could happen. I don't want to lose my only son. The man's made some damn mistakes ... he's still my son. He's still my son."

Edwards was sentenced to prison time back in April on harassment charges, following charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violating the terms of his probation. According to The Sun, he's set to be released from prison and sent to rehab.