Abbi Jacobson Slams A League of Their Own Cancellation

Getty

"To blame this cancellation on the strike," the star says, "is bullshit and cowardly."

Abbi Jacobson is opening about the cancellation of her series, A League of Their Own, and how it's "cowardly" to blame it on the Hollywood strike.

It was announced earlier this week that A League of Their Own, Amazon's remake of the 1992 hit movie, was cancelled after being previously renewed for a second and final season.

Jacobson, who stars in the show as Carson Shaw and also serves as a co-creator, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the cancellation.

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much," wrote Jacobson on Instagram. "What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today."

"To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly," added the Broad City star.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today."

"This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew," added the actress, 39. "A show I'm so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value."

"Thank you for watching," concluded Jacobson. "To the five. ❤️"