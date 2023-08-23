Jennifer Aniston Gets Flowers Every Mother's Day From Adam Sandler and His Wife

Getty

Sandler proves once again to be one of Hollywood's nice guys

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston take friendship goals to the next level.

The pair have starred in a number of films together, including Just Go With It and the Murder Mystery movies. Their on-screen chemistry translates to real life friendship, and fans are learning just another way the pair support each other.

A new profile from WSJ just revealed that Sandler and his wife Jackie send flowers to Aniston on Mother's Day.

"Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife send her flowers every Mother's Day," reveals the article.

The actress has previously opened up about her fertility issues, and how she wishes that she could have had children.

In a candid interview, Jennifer revealed that she spent much of her "late 30s [and] 40s" trying to get pregnant but it just didn't happen for her. Now, she says the "ship has sailed" and she feels a sense of "relief" that she doesn't have to think about it anymore.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation...It was really hard," revealed the actress.