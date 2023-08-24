Hugh Hefner's Son Marston Calls Out Family's 'Double Standard' After Joining OnlyFans

Instagram

Marston Hefner, the son of Hugh Hefner and Kimberley Conrad, has accused his family of not fully supporting his foray into OnlyFans, despite their own history with Playboy.

In an interview with The Messenger, the 33-year-old said that his family has a "double standard" when it comes to nudity and sex work -- and feel they believe it's not "as acceptable" for men to strip down as it is for women.

"You can be the CEO of people getting naked, but don't be the person getting naked," he told the outlet. "You can pay sex workers but you cant f---ing be one? It's f---ing bulls--t. That upsets me."

Marston also noted that his comfort with the sex work comes from being raised around nudity in the Playboy Mansion, as well as his mother being a model for the men's mag.

"My mom posed for Playboy," continued Marston. "I was never ashamed of it. I mean, I didn't want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time."

While he has only posted a few nudes to his pay page so far, he has not performed alongside anyone or even shared photos in which he's fully aroused. That, he said, would upset others in the Hefner clan.

"There's that line where my family would be like, 'That's pornography,'" he explained. "But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it's not pornography, that sort of idea. That's ridiculous in my opinion."

Despite some pushback, in the end, he's just happy to be pulling in some extra funds.

"I'm just doing what I believe, which is that there's nothing wrong with nudity, and it's a great way to monetize," he concluded. "I'm just trying to make sense of it as well."