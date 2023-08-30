Martha Stewart Slammed for Using 'Small Iceberg' In Cocktail

Instagram

Martha Stewart is getting criticism for using a real iceberg to chill her cocktail while on a cruise from Greenland to Iceland.

"We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," wrote the businesswoman on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her bundled up holding the cocktail. In the carousel is also a picture of large chunks of ice on a cart, presumably the aforementioned iceberg.

However, commenters overlooked the beautiful scenery for Stewart being insensitive to global warming, which is melting the icebergs.

"Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink," said one user.

"I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she's about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf," wrote another.

"Martha I love ya. But weren't you just talking about climate change with your wash out on your driveway in NY? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won't help. I'm not even going to talk about the boat you're on and how that can't be good for climate change either," added one user.

"You should have left the ice right where it was. You have heard of global warming haven’t you?" wrote yet another user.

However, some commenters were less worried about climate change and more worried about the safety of eating an iceberg.

"Umm the amount of dirt and pollution in that ice may not be what I would want to consume but to each there [sic] own," one person wrote.

"Ancient ice burg with a side of ancient ice worm martinis for everyone! Sounds like the start of a zombie movie," said another.

Martha has yet to respond to the social media criticism.

However, experts seem to be taking her side in the debate.

Dragging ice out of the sea, which has long been a common practice on cruises similar to the one Martha was on, apparently has little effect on the environment.

Glaciologist Eric Rignot, a UCI professor in the Earth system science department, told the Washington Post: "It is not like she went to a glacier and carved a piece of ice off it."

"Icebergs float at sea already and slowly melt. Whether they melt in the ocean or in your glass does not make a difference."

While fellow glaciologist, Ian Allison at the University of Tasmania’s Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, told the outlet Martha's cocktail chiller had "zero (or at least no greater than the beating of butterflies’ wings in the Amazon)" effect on the climate crisis. Allison added, "Popping a bit of ice into a drink is no worse than taking a glass of water from a river."