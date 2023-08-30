Miley Cyrus Fondly Reflects on Her & Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home: It Had 'So Much Magic'

Getty

"It ended up really changing my life," the 30-year-old singer recalled of the home, which burned down in the California wildfires in 2018.

Miley Cyrus is taking a look back at the very special home she shared with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

On Monday, the 30-year-old singer posted Part 13 of her "Used to Be Young" video series on TikTok. In the clip, Miley recalled her fond memories of her and Liam's Malibu home, which burned down in California wildfires in 2018.

And the Hannah Montana alum revealed she was in love with the house over a decade before she ever even lived there.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist," she said of the 2007 album. "And so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down."

"That house had so much magic to it," she added. "It ended up really changing my life."

On November 11, 2018, Miley and Liam lost their shared $2.5 million home to the Woolsey Fire, which destroyed at least 1600 homes.

"Completely devastated [sic] by the fires affecting my community," Miley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.

Liam also posted on social media at the time, describing the natural disaster as "heartbreaking."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2010 when they were both still teenagers. Liam proposed two-and-a-half years later, though they would be off-again, on-again before moving in together at the Malibu home.

The two married in December 2018, but by August 2019, they were separated. They continued in this tumultuous way until their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Earlier this week, Miley launched a TikTok series titled "Used to Be Young" to coincide with the release of her new single of the same name.

"This a series inspired by my new song, 'Used to Be Young,' where I'm going to start at the beginning of my life in 1992 until now in 2023, and we're going to go through the last 30 years," she explained in the first video, before joking to someone off-camera, "I got nowhere to be, bitch!"

The pop star dropped the song and music video for "Used to Be Young" last Friday.

The track is an emotional ballad, with Miley reflecting on her "wild" and "crazy" days. At one point in the video, Miley can be seen with tears in her eyes while wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt underneath a glittering red corset as she sings to the camera.