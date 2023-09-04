Celebs Pay Tribute to Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer Dead at 56

Getty

"Today is a sad day," wrote Guy Fieri, while NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick said, "You were an amazing soul and will be deeply missed."

Celebrities and fans alike are mourning the death of Smash Mouth cofounder Steve Harwell, who passed away on Monday at the age of 56.

According to TMZ, per Harwell's manager, the musician -- who was the lead singer of Smash Mouth until his retirement in 2021 -- died on Monday morning at his Boise, Idaho home due to liver failure following health issues stemming from alcohol abuse. The sad news came just one day after TMZ reported that Harwell was receiving hospice care at this home and was told he only had days to live.

Following his passing, stars and Smash Mouth fans took to social media to pay tribute to Harwell.

The official Smash Mouth X (formerly Twitter) account posted a statement, writing, "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy."

NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone both shared tributes on Instagram.

"Rest easy my friend. I'm truly sorry for the difficult battle you had to fight. You were an amazing soul and will be deeply missed," Kirkpatrick wrote alongside a photo of Harwell.

"Known this dude for a very long time.. opened for NSync and even was my wedding singer at my wedding," Fatone captioned his tribute, sharing a throwback shot of himself and Harwell together. "We had some good times ! Sad all things must come to an end and some times too soon due to things that are past fixing because too much damage has been done .. but let's be real its never too late! Hopefully people out there that are dealing with addiction. get the right help that they need. Its a crazy world we live in now ..thinking /praying for all … RIP Steve!"

Meanwhile, Guy Fieri also mourned Harwell's passing on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the two of them together.

"To my brutha Steve. RIP. Today is a sad day, I will miss my friend," he captioned the post.

See more tributes in the posts, below.

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023 @smashmouth

Shrek wouldn’t be Shrek without All-Star, RIP Steve Harwell



pic.twitter.com/7jaXAizkxs — Michelle (@themeparkxplore) September 4, 2023 @themeparkxplore

in honor of steve harwell, here's one of my favorite smash mouth appearances from kim possible. rest in peace. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Nnf5rgQZxU — emmiles. 🌙🕸️🇯🇲🫶🏿 (@emeraldappul) September 4, 2023 @emeraldappul

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, has sadly passed away at the age of 56. You will always be an All-Star in our hearts. 💚⭐ pic.twitter.com/ss1LZNAcsP — 🧅ShrekHistory🧅 (@ShrekHistory) September 4, 2023 @ShrekHistory

Will always be an absolute banger at any given time. Thank you, Smash Mouth. RIP Steve Harwell. pic.twitter.com/LcWMYhnobP — Donny Football (@DonChed54) September 4, 2023 @DonChed54

Steve Harwell, former lead singer for Smash Mouth has died at 56. We’ll always have this gem that turned out to be a classic. pic.twitter.com/fBQnm6626K — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) September 4, 2023 @cjjohnsonjr

RIP Steve Harwell, the lead singer from Smash Mouth 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/KXFs1T9h53 — Katsu (@actuallykatsu) September 4, 2023 @actuallykatsu

Saddened to hear of the passing of former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell. His powerful voice and infectious energy left an indelible mark on pop-rock music. pic.twitter.com/yERmFhzN2w — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) September 4, 2023 @ThatEricAlper

ALL STAR By Smash Mouth



RIP Steve Harwell. You will be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ISn1aIr0w — ‏ً (@_Xins) September 4, 2023 @_Xins

Tragic to hear about Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth. May he have a peaceful transition.



Smash Mouth's performance of 'All Star' in 'Rat Race' is still one of my favorites. https://t.co/mzco54wWer pic.twitter.com/xHCNJPQaIv — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 3, 2023 @shahartley

Smash Mouth had a song for every occasion. Opening of Teen movies, Commercials, Weddings, Everything! No matter what generation you was born in, you knew one of their songs word for word. My favorite song is When the morning comes. RIP Steve Harwell #SmashMouth pic.twitter.com/7W0EKFqSnz — Branden (@urbanzosf) September 4, 2023 @urbanzosf

rest easy steve harwell 💔🪽 smash mouth gave me so many hits as a kid. pic.twitter.com/mv7lH2M2Yy — khalia. | the black lizzie mcguire.🫐🌷 (@VERONASFILMS) September 4, 2023 @VERONASFILMS

Harwell founded Smash Mouth alongside Kevin Coleman, Paul De Lisle, and Greg Camp in 1994. The rock band -- who rose to fame with their 1999 album, Astro Lounge -- is best known for hits such as "All Star," "Then The Morning Comes," and a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which was featured on the Shrek soundtrack.