Savannah Chrisley Dating Bahamas Murder-for-Hire Alleged Target: 'He's Too Hot to Die'

Savannah Chrisley is off the market, and her new man has quite the interesting past.

While appearing on The Viall Files Thursday, the Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed she's dating Robert Shiver, a former football star whose estranged wife, Lindsay, has been accused of trying to murder him.

"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him," Savannah told host Nick Viall, joking, "It's fine."

Lindsay, a former beauty pageant queen, has been in the news for her alleged murder-for-hire plot against Robert.

Despite Robert's complicated past relationship, Savannah insists he's a total "normie."

"He's a normal person and I love it," she continued, before noting that their romance is "very, very new."

As for how they met, the reality TV star said it all went down in the DMs.

According to the 26-year-old, she slid into Robert's DMs on Instagram after reading online stories about him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."

She continued, "Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

While they've already established quite the connection, Savannah told Viall that the pair are still "getting to know each other."

Her favorite thing about the 38-year-old son of Flowers Foods former CEO, Allen Shiver? His heart.

"His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate," Savannah shared.

Savannah is staying relatively tight-lipped about the love affair, however, telling Viall she's vowed to "never speak" about the drama surrounding Lindsay.

"There's kids involved," she explained, referring to the three children Robert shares with his ex. "I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, 'This is what happened. That's what happened.' That's for them to talk about when they're ready to talk about it."

Lindsay was arrested and charged in the Bahamas after she allegedly conspired to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States. The former beauty queen was released on a $100,000 bond and must remain in the Bahamas until her next court date in October.

She and her alleged would-be accomplices, also out on bond, are required to wear ankle monitors.

Two men are charged in the case alongside Lindsay -- her reported Caribbean lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29.

Local police believe the murder plot was concocted on July 16. However, law enforcement only stumbled upon the alleged plot while searching through Bethel's cellphone during an unrelated investigation into a bar break-in case in the Bahamas.

Police claim WhatsApp messages show Shiver allegedly saying "kill him" along with a photo of her husband.

Robert and Lindsay are in the midst of a contentious divorce with each seeking custody of their three kids. They are also both seeking full use of their $2.5 million Georgia mansion.

In the divorce filing, Robert accuses his wife of adultery, something she has denied. For her part, her attorneys have said, "Suddenly, [her] husband is not permitting wife to use the jet or have access to funds."

Savannah, meanwhile, is no stranger to dating men with checkered pasts, admitting that she also went on a date with Armie Hammer.

"He and I connected and went out to dinner one time, but that was the extent of it," Savannah said of her outing with the disgraced actor, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 for incidents that occurred in 2017.