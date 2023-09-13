Savannah Chrisley Admits She Went on Spending Spree Before Parents' Prison Stints

Instagram

"I feel like what is happening right now is exactly what I needed to not be this spoiled, entitled whatever, because what's happening now is testing who I am as a person," said the 26-year-old reality star.

Savannah Chrisley is recalling how she viewed her financial situation before her parents' prison sentences.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star revealed she spent her money "like it was never ever gonna go away" as she didn't believe it ever would. That was, of course, until her parents -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- were sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

"I will make no bones about it, I spent my money like it was never ever gonna go away. ... I never thought it was gonna go away," said Savannah, 26, who was granted custody of her younger brother Grayson, 17, and her niece Chloe, 10, after her parents' conviction.

"When you're in a single-income household you do whatever you have to," she explained. "I feel like God never gives you more than you can bear. I feel like what is happening right now is exactly what I needed to not be this spoiled, entitled whatever, because what's happening now is testing who I am as a person. It took away a lot of things. For about a year anything work-wise disappeared."

Savannah said the family's new reality show will touch on her new role as a bonus parent, while also following her and her siblings' lives amid their parents' prison sentences.

"For the first time we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that," she shared.

"It's definitely testing me, but helping to be a bonus parent for my siblings, it's been the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have," she added of raising her younger brother and niece. "... I get out there every day and I wanna make a better life for these two kids. It's gonna touch on that."

Last week, it was revealed that Todd and Julie have had their prison release dates moved up, according to federal prison records as of September 7.

Todd -- who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida back in January -- had his prison release moved up to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than his originally scheduled 2035 release, while Julie, who is serving time at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, is due out October 19, 2028 -- a year and three months earlier than her initial release date.

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Jay Surgent, the pair's attorney, told Insider. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years."

The update comes eight months after the pair began their respective federal prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was originally given 12 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven.