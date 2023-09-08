Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Release Dates Moved Up

Getty

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Jay Surgent, the pair's attorney, told Insider. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years."

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be coming home sooner than expected.

According to federal prison records, as of September 7, both Todd and Julie have had their prison release dates moved up.

Todd -- who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida back in January -- had his prison release moved up to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than his originally scheduled 2035 release, while Julie, who is serving time at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, is due out October 19, 2028 -- a year and three months earlier than her initial release date.

The update comes eight months after the pair began their respective federal prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was originally given 12 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven.

After completing their sentences, the couple will also be required to undergo 16 months of probation.

The news of the couple's shorter sentences comes after it was announced that the family is returning to reality TV with a new series that will follow the "pivotal next chapter" for Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe, and "Nanny" Faye Chrisley as both Todd and Julie spend time behind bars.

According to a Scout Productions press release, the upcoming series -- which is currently untitled -- "will show the Chrisley family as they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

"In the wake of the family's legal troubles after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences, this next iteration for the family marks the continuation of their story after their historic TV run on reality juggernaut, Chrisley Knows Best."

The move came at the right time, noted, Savannah, who said the family is looking forward to sharing their story with Scout Productions.

"They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," she said of the production company, adding, "We're so happy to be back."