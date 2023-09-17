Soap Stars, Fans Pay Tribute After Tragic Death of Soap Star Billy Miller at 43

Getty

The Young & and the Restless, General Hospital, and All My Children star was reportedly struggling with manic depression at the time of his death -- a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The soap opera world is mourning the tragic loss of one of their own. Bill Miller, famous for long runs on both The Young and the Restless and General Hospital has passed away at the age of 43.

While an exact cause of death has not yet been shared, TMZ reports that Miller was struggling with manic depression at the time of his death. He passed away on Friday in Austin, TX.

Miller kicked off his long soap opera career as a series regular for All My Children in 2007, where he played Richie Novak. He jumped ship the following year for The Young and the Restless, where he played Billy Abbott for the next six years, appearing in over 700 episodes.

The prolific actor shifted shows again in 2014, finding a new home on General Hospital, where he played both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until his departure in 2019. Since then, he made appearances on Major Crimes, Suits, Ray Donovan, and enjoyed a recurring role on Truth Be Told.

For his work on The Young and the Restless, Miller was honored with the Daytime Emmy Award three times. He was nominated a total of six times across both of his major series.

After his passing, friends and colleagues, as well as soap opera fans, paid tribute to Miller. "I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," wrote GH executive producer Frank Valentini on X (formerly Twitter).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Billy Miller was a great man and a gifted actor. Billy left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless with his brilliant portrayal of Billy Abbott. He will be sorely missed.

Bradley Bell

Bell Dramatic Serial Company@YandR_CBS @YRInsider @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/GDdW4zVpje — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) September 17, 2023 @boldinsider

I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy. pic.twitter.com/kTnML9Zxlw — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 17, 2023 @eileen_davidson

Heartbroken about #BillyMiller. My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many.

❤️ Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace & happy heavenly birthday Billy. pic.twitter.com/QYLcnnThqO — Risa Dorken (@RisaDorken) September 17, 2023 @RisaDorken

Very sad to hear about Billy Miller I so enjoyed his time on @GeneralHospital He was a really good guy and funny and kind to all !RIP Billy pic.twitter.com/6B8tEjanGp — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) September 17, 2023 @kinshriner

After five years of sharing the stage with you, we shared our last scenes and departed together by way of a literal cliffhanger. (Move over Thelma & Louise.) — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) September 17, 2023 @michaelmuhney

You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend.



There is no landing to this final cliffhanger, the wings you’ve spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky.



Happy Birthday Billy Miller❤️ — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) September 17, 2023 @michaelmuhney

I am beyond sad to hear this tragic news.#BillyMiller was always so kind, professional and a wonderfully talented colleague @GeneralHospital Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. 💔 https://t.co/2mng8HQvck — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) September 17, 2023 @gatitweets

So very sorry to hear this very sad and unexpected news. I would like very much for my beloved General Hospital to have no more of it. #RIPBillyMiller https://t.co/OduitlOwXS — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 17, 2023 @NancyLeeGrahn

I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends. ❤️ — Jason Thompson (@MyJasonThompson) September 17, 2023 @MyJasonThompson

Oh, Billy Miller. I so enjoyed his fun loving spirit and immense talent. We had some good times. This is a great loss. Rest peacefully. Love to his family and all who loved him. ♥️ — Stephen Nichols (@officialnichols) September 17, 2023 @officialnichols

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Billy Miller was a talented man with a heart of gold and always lit up the scene with amazing performances. He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies to his family and all who loved him. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bNUwvaWMt2 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 17, 2023 @YRInsider

Billy Miller is dead at 43 last Friday. I’ll tell you that he was one of the best actors on #AMC, #YR & #GH. I’m so sorry to learn about his death but I won’t forget his wonderful contributions to our favorite soaps! RIP #BillyMiller and we won’t forget you ever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1cObldkfcw — Timothy Parish (@DeafAngelboy23) September 17, 2023 @DeafAngelboy23

Billy Miller’s scenes with Leslie Charleson were always special to me during his time on #GH . Drew treated Monica with such tenderness, love, & respect. After all the losses she had experienced, I appreciated this so much. I will always remember that about him.🥹💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/941VvqMgpc — Ash💜 (@Ruth1_8) September 17, 2023 @Ruth1_8

Billy Miller became my fave soap star the moment he debuted on All My Children. He cemented his legacy as Billy Abbott on The Young & the Restless w/ 3 Emmy wins. He gave me the Jason Morgan I always wanted on General Hospital. Rest easy. And thank you for everything. 🙏🏽❤️😔 pic.twitter.com/CAW9VwlpMY — ryan w (@SourceRyan) September 17, 2023 @SourceRyan

My condolences go out to the

family friends fans everyone who loved

Mr Billy Miller #RIPBillyMiller

for 43 years you were a beautiful gift to us all

So talented lovely smile kind heart

our hearts are 💔

Prayers to you 🙏 we will keep your memory in our hearts🕊️#GH #AMC#YR pic.twitter.com/E5jWkKSmtJ — OJW (@livia_j_w) September 17, 2023 @livia_j_w

Sad to hear of the untimely death of Billy Miller. His interpretation was so spot on. He joined the sublime Jeanne Cooper. My condolences to all his soap partners, friends and family 🌟❤️. I love this picture. pic.twitter.com/aDfhUZvBIJ — David (@OltlD42) September 17, 2023 @OltlD42