Mothers of Teens Arrested in Fatal Vegas Hit-and-Run React with Shock, Reference 'Inaccuracies in Media'

64-year-old Andreas Rene Probst was killed during a hit-and-run incident while on his bicycle, before the video the two teens filmed of the incident went viral online.

The mothers of two teens arrested for the hit-and-run killing of a 64-year-old man whose death police are calling an "intentional" act have reacted to their sons' alleged crimes.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two young men -- ages 17 and 16 -- following the August 14 death of Andreas "Andy" Rene Probst, who was struck and killed while riding his bike. The two are said to have filmed the incident, laughing before allegedly plowing into Probst with their car; after seeing his body behind them, one of them can be heard saying, "We gotta get outta here."

Warning: The video below is graphic.

The driver in the video, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was arrested the same day it happened, said police. The passenger, who is 16, wasn't apprehended until this past Tuesday. The two are expected to be charged as adults.

Both are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery, according to 8NewsNow.

The outlet also made contact with the mothers of both teens, with the driver's mom saying, "I don't know why he did this. I don't know if God can forgive this."

The mother of the passenger also reacted via text message, telling the station, "My son's side of the story will be told, 'the truth,' not the inaccuracies the media will try to portray."

Neither teen has been named publicly by police.

During a press conference on Tuesday, authorities said the two "intentionally" hit Probst while "joy riding," before "leaving him for dead along the side of the road."

Lt. Jason Johansson of LVMPD's homicide division said authorities didn't learn about the video of the crime until August 29 -- more than two weeks after the incident -- when it was reported to them by a school resource officer who got it from a student.

Johansson also claimed the passenger was actually driving the vehicle earlier in the day and allegedly struck another bicyclist. The other teen was a passenger at the time, he added, before claiming the two stole four cars that day.

The victim's daughter, Taylor Probst, also spoke at the presser.

"We are devastated by the senseless murder of Andy," she said, before adding that his "life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives of others matter."