Matt Walsh Puts DWTS Involvement on Hold Until Strike is Over

Picketers were also targeting other contestants, including Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, who are set to appear on the show this season.

Actor Matt Walsh is putting his participation in this season of Dancing With the Stars on hold until the WGA strike is over.

The actor decided to pause his engagement after the WGA was picketing rehearsals of the show, since the show is struck.

Walsh released a statement to Deadline, in which the actor said, "I am taking a pause from Dancing With the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA."

"I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement," added Walsh.

"This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA."

"Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at DWTS who tolerated my dancing," he continued.

Walsh was set to dance with Koko Iwasaki on this season of DWTS, which Deadline also noted is going to push back it's premiere of the show. Walsh is a member of both the WGA and SAG, both of which are on strike.