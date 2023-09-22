Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to Join 'One Piece' Cast

Getty

"I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha," wrote Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to join season two of Netflix's live action One Piece--after the strike ends.

After tons of One Piece fans rallied for Curtis to be cast as Dr. Kureha from the original anime, the actress is now throwing her hat in the ring herself.

Curtis took to Instagram to share some fan casts and even a picture of her holding a Tony Tony Chopper plushie, the character which Dr. Kureha mentors.

"ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in @onepiecenetflix," Curtis captioned the post.

Netflix's live action One Piece series is based off of the anime of the same name, which has over 1,000 episodes and has been running since 1999. The show follows a misfit group of pirates who sail uncharted waters to find a coveted treasure, called the One Piece.

This isn't the first time that the Oscar-winning actress advocated for the role of Dr Kureha.

The internet got in such a frenzy over this casting that she posted a picture of herself over a figurine of the character.

"The Internet has spoken and mommy needs a job. #curtisforkureha," she captioned, tagging both Netflix and One Piece's accounts.

Even the cast of the series wants Curtis to join. Emily Rudd, who plays Nami in the series, previously posted that Curtis is her dream casting for the role.

One Piece is now streaming on Netflix, and was just approved for a second season.