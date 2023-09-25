Sophia Loren, 89, Hospitalized After Fall at Home In Geneva

Getty

The legendary actress had surgery after suffering several fractures.

Sophia Loren is on the mend after injuring herself in a fall at her home in Switzerland.

The 89-year-old acting legend fractured her femur and hip following an incident in the bathroom of her Geneva home on Sunday, according to PEOPLE.

In a post shared by her Sophia Loren Restaurant chain -- translated from Italian -- her team said she was operated on "with a positive outcome" and was still under observation before her "road to rehabilitation."

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best," they added, saying she will be "back with us very soon."

A rep also told PEOPLE they were "optimistic" about her recovery following surgery.

She was reportedly set to open up a fourth restaurant in Bari, Italy on Tuesday and receive an honorary citizenship from the city, though her future engagements have been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her sons Carlo and Edoardo are by her side at the hospital.

Loren just celebrated her 89th birthday last Wednesday, on the 20th, and most recently stepped out in public for a Giorgio Armani fashion show as part of the Venice Film Festival on September 2.