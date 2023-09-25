Taylor Swift Fans React to Appearance with Travis Kelce: See the Best Memes and Reactions

Getty

Fans went wild for Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce -- reacting with shock, excitement and a ton of hilarious memes.

After weeks of dating speculation, Taylor Swift was spotted leaving at a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce ... and fans were not ready for it.

The pair also strode next to each other after the game as they exited the locker room in a video captured by radio host and former NFL player Jarrett Payton. "How you doing?" said Kelce as the pair walked by, before Swift chimed in, "Hey, how's it going?"

"Talk about being at the right place at the right time!" Payton captioned the video.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023 @paytonsun

The pair were also captured driving away in a convertible together, which one Twitter user noted that the move was "so taylor swift coded" and that Swift is probably "eating this up right now."

Taylor was also spotted at the game sitting next to Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, where the pair were laughing together and cheering on the latter's son. Videos of her watching the game from inside one the suits were shared by both the NFL and NFL on Fox accounts, with each post going viral on X and pulling in millions of views.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023 @NFLonFOX

As more videos and photos came out throughout the game, her fans also took to social media to react to her appearance and share some hilarious memes about sighting and their rumored romance.

Check out some of the best ones below!

Nobody has had a cooler 2023 than Momma Kelce. Both sons in a Super Bowl and now she’s sitting next to Taylor Swift? What a life. pic.twitter.com/QtIWZC7vOZ — evan (@evanmlapointe) September 24, 2023 @evanmlapointe

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023 @ohhhhherewego

When the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are true pic.twitter.com/h4P20AEuyA — Mike (@mjkyleii) September 24, 2023 @mjkyleii

we are living in a world where travis kelce gets a TD and the camera pans to taylor swift screaming lets fucking go . pic.twitter.com/fi3LiAUZ4B — ella 🫧 (@nhlella) September 24, 2023 @nhlella

how i’m falling asleep tonight after watching the events of a high school coming of age romance movie play out between taylor swift and travis kelce pic.twitter.com/AnIwdIZIY6 — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) September 25, 2023 @BetttysCardigan

Men who love football and hate on Taylor swift are punching walls https://t.co/D1fvlrEJ3d — sally darr (@sallydarr) September 25, 2023 @sallydarr

this is so taylor swift coded i know she’s eating this up right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZzG3S6WtZ5 — tiffany⸆⸉ (@taylorsantihero) September 25, 2023 @taylorsantihero

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden 🪻 (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023 @everwh0res

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023 @clevelandidiot

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023 @trinawatters

Taylor Swift, dating an American footballer is literally like the declaration of independence. free from the shackles of British colonialism! This is the moment — pub-we 🩵 (@state_of_Lover) September 24, 2023 @state_of_Lover

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023 @kevinwilemski

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at their football and band practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/3cBO309lWR — Wanderson (@wonderfulwill) September 25, 2023 @wonderfulwill

me watching taylor drive away in a convertible for her first date with travis kelce on a sunday night in kansas city pic.twitter.com/DpXr9UiLmK — brit 🫶🏼 (@sapphiretearsky) September 25, 2023 @sapphiretearsky

Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce’s touchdown:



“I knew [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.”pic.twitter.com/BX63oh4YXw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2023 @PopCrave