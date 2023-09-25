Taylor Swift Fans React to Appearance with Travis Kelce: See the Best Memes and Reactions

Fans went wild for Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce -- reacting with shock, excitement and a ton of hilarious memes.

After weeks of dating speculation, Taylor Swift was spotted leaving at a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce ... and fans were not ready for it.

The pair also strode next to each other after the game as they exited the locker room in a video captured by radio host and former NFL player Jarrett Payton. "How you doing?" said Kelce as the pair walked by, before Swift chimed in, "Hey, how's it going?"

"Talk about being at the right place at the right time!" Payton captioned the video.

The pair were also captured driving away in a convertible together, which one Twitter user noted that the move was "so taylor swift coded" and that Swift is probably "eating this up right now."

Taylor was also spotted at the game sitting next to Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, where the pair were laughing together and cheering on the latter's son. Videos of her watching the game from inside one the suits were shared by both the NFL and NFL on Fox accounts, with each post going viral on X and pulling in millions of views.

As more videos and photos came out throughout the game, her fans also took to social media to react to her appearance and share some hilarious memes about sighting and their rumored romance.

Check out some of the best ones below!

