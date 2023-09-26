Why Brooke Hogan Didn't Attend Dad Hulk Hogan's Wedding to Sky Daily

Getty / Instagram

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, says she skipped out on her dad's wedding to Sky Daily in an effort to protect her own "happiness."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brooke said she wanted to clear up the many rumors surrounding her absence at Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily's Florida nuptials over the weekend.

"As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years," the WWE Hall of Famer's 35-year-old daughter explained Monday.

She continued, "With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

As part of her own journey towards healing and happiness, Brooke revealed that she's put some distance between her and her famous family.

"For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values," she wrote.

"I wish him well," Brooke, the daughter of Hulk and his first wife, Linda, added, thereby ending the explainer.

Hulk and his now-wife, Sky, married in Tampa over the weekend, just two months after announcing their engagement.

In a video montage of the special day, set to Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," the 70-year-old donned a black tuxedo and matching bow tie, with Sky, 45, sporting a strapless lace gown.

The couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of family members, including Brooke's younger brother, Nick Hogan, 33, and Sky's three young children, according to TMZ.

Hulk proposed to Sky, a yoga instructor, in July after more than a year of dating.

Prior to dating Sky, Hulk was married to Jennifer McDaniel for over a decade. In February 2022, the Hogan Knows Best alum confirmed that the two were "officially divorced" in a post on X (née Twitter), after sharing photos with his new lady love. Leaving many fans confused, Hulk said he thought everyone was in the know about his divorce from McDaniel and his new relationship with Sky.

The marriage is the third for Hulk, who wed Brooke's mom, Linda, back in 1983 and separated in 2007 when Linda filed for divorce.