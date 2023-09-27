Ariana Madix Says 'Devastating' Scandoval 'Does Not Define Me' on DWTS Premiere

ABC

Madix says she felt like she was "a joke to [her] partner of nine years" on the premiere, before rocking a bejeweled version of her revenge dress and landing a high score.

Ariana Madix is dancing away from the drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star, whose ex Tom Sandoval famously cheated on her with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, performed on Tuesday's season premiere of Dancing with the Stars -- reflecting on her dramatic "Scandoval" era during a pre-taped segment before her dance.

"My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year," said Madix. "Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television."

"My scandal does not define me," continued Ariana. "I just want to do something that is for me and positive. It's time for me to stand on my own two feet."

"Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don't have to let that hold you back," she added. "This is going to be a more confident, fun and vibrant version of myself, because I don't need anybody else. I love me."

The Bravo star is paired with Pasha Pashkov this season. Madix, who donned a bejeweled version of her Vanderpump Rules revenge dress, danced to "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld during her first performance.

Her routine was a win for both fans and judges, earning a score of 21 and a tie for second place with Jason Mraz.

Ariana and Sandoval, 40, were together for nine years before the former discovered texts and videos that were sexual in nature from Rachel on the latter's phone in March. It was later confirmed that Sandoval and Raquel had an affair for months. The scandal -- aka Scandoval -- took the world by storm, with the fallout unfolding on the Season 10 finale and three-part explosive reunion.