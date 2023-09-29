Allison Holker and Kids Visit Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Gravesite on First Birthday Since His Tragic Death

Instagram

Allison Holker and her children marked Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' first birthday since his death with a trip to his gravesite and a tribute on Instagram, with Boss' mom and his former co-worker and friend, Ellen DeGeneres, also posting to the social media platform to mark the occasion.

Allison Holker is celebrating what would have been Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 41st birthday with a trip to his gravesite.

Holker, who visited her late husband's resting place with their children by her side, marked the special moment with a family photo Friday.

In the selfie Holker and their three children -- Weslie, 15 Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 -- pose in front of tWitch's grave plate as they smile for the camera. Each of the kids are seen with a bouquet of flowers, brought to celebrate their late father's birthday -- the first since he died by suicide last December at the age of 40.

Other shots in the photo carousel see Holker and her children spending time at the gravesite, in addition to a few throwbacks, including an old family photo and a solo shot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show star. Holker also gave followers a look at tWitch's grave plate, which calls him a "beloved husband, father, brother and son."

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together," the So You Think You Can Dance star wrote.

She continued, "We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

tWitch's mom, Connie Alexander, also shared a tribute in celebration of her son's "first heavenly birthday," alongside a sweet photo of the pair.

"It's your 1st Heavenly birthday, 🎉celebrating the 41st year of your birth. Thank you God for years we were blessed with your physical presence on earth. Last year this time, we were walking out of the party and I said you're 40 son and your response 'Can you believe it? We made it Mom!'🥹," Alexander recalled.

"I will forever celebrate the gift of you, I know the party in heaven will be something to behold...," she continued. "All of the ancestors in the Soul Train line (I can hear you laughing at me right now). We miss you, we love you my darling son! Dance, Dance, Dance, it's your birthday! Stephen Laurel Boss 09/29/1982 🕊️💙"

Ellen DeGeneres too paid tribute to her beloved co-worker and friend, sharing a selfie of the pair aboard a private jet. "Happy birthday, tWitch. I love you and I always will," DeGeneres wrote.

It's been nearly since tWitch tragically lost his life to suicide on December 13, 2022.

The dance pro first broke out on the competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, before becoming DeGeneres' DJ on her daily talk show, strutting his way into people's homes and hearts.