Best Viral Moments & Reactions from Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Sunday Night Football Appearance

Swift stepped out to support Travis Kelce with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and more, sparking memes and Deadpool 3 speculation in the process.
Taylor Swift is now the talk of the town when it comes to Sunday Night Football, as the singer stepped out to her second NFL game in a row to see rumored beau Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Mets.
This time, Taylor was accompanied by an all-star cast of friends, including Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter. Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, also made an appearance with the group. Also in attendance were Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Swift's brother, Austin Swift and Deadpool director Shawn Levy.
Yes, it was quite the random group.
In one clip from the game, Swift was once again seen chatting it up with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother. In the video, Swift had her arm wrapped around Donna's shoulder as the pair laughed together.
The appearance also sparked some speculation that Swift could play pop star superhero Dazzler in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film, as Reynolds, Jackman -- who will return as Wolverine in the film -- and director Shawn Levy were also part of her posse.
Check out the other viral moments and memes from last night's game below, as fans speculated the rumored relationship was a publicity stunt, others tried doing some lip-reading and a few freaked out over the appearance of Blake's sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively.
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner with friends leaving the stadium together after the Chiefs game
over-serious blowhards need to relax on criticizing the taylor swift/travis kelce thing. it's AWESOME, it's FUN and it's american culture in all its corn-syrup glory. are you not entertained?
