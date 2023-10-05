Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Speaking Engagement: 'My Whole Butt Is Out!'

Hulu

"It's stuck to my f--king ass. It hurts so bad," the reality star exclaims in a preview clip for next week's episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian felt a rather unusual breeze during a speaking engagement earlier this year.

As shown in a promo for next week's episode of The Kardashians, which aired at the end of Thursday's episode, the reality star struggled with a wardrobe malfunction while speaking on a panel at the iConnections' Global Alts Conference in Miami in February.

"My whole butt is out!" Kim exclaimed in a confessional, holding up her phone for the Hulu cameras.

The teaser then cut to a clip that appeared to have been shot on a cellphone. In the video, the SKIMS founder can be seen reacting to a wardrobe malfunction in the bathroom. Kim wore a chic all-black ensemble, complete with a skin-tight black latex crop top with matching pants and boots. Her pants, however, had a giant, gaping hole in the back right in the middle of her derrière.

"It's stuck to my f--king ass. It hurts so bad," Kim said in the clip, before recalling in the confessional, "I just was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze, like, in my ass."

It was revealed if the incident happened before or after the mom of four spoke on the panel. However, as shown in footage and photos from the conference, Kim added a black blazer on top of her crop top, and the jacket was so long that it reached her thighs, covering the hole in her pants.