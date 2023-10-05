Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Rachel Bilson's Stance on Number of Sexual Partners a Man Has

Getty

"If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you bitching?" The View moderator said after Bilson said she'd find it "a little weird" if a single man in his 40s has only slept with a few people.

Whoopi Goldberg is weighing in on Rachel Bilson's comments about how she feels about the number of sexual partners a man has had.

On Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg and her cohosts addressed Bilson's recent remarks she made on her podcast, in which she said she'd find it "a little weird" if a single man in his 40s has only slept with four people.

And it's safe to say Goldberg was not a fan of Bilson's comments. The View moderator slammed the actress for "bitching" about being "concerned" over the number of sexual partners a man has had.

"I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners -- any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" Goldberg said.

"Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That's how it was," she continued. "Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]' Now, it's happening [the other way around], and you’re mad. I don't understand."

"If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you bitching?" she concluded.

On Monday's episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Bilson, 42, shared that she believes it's "weird" if a single man in his 40s has a "really low" body count.

"This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women ... but it all depends," she said. "Maybe he's been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable."

However, she went on to clarify, "It's not fair for me to say, either way. … A person is a person."

The O.C. alum has been quite the open book when it comes to her sex life, including what she likes and doesn't like in the bedroom.

While appearing on the Women On Top podcast back in May, Bilson revealed her most and least favorite sex positions.

"I like missionary. I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top," she said. "But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f---ing manhandled."

As for her "least favorite" position, Bilson shared, "Doggy ... depending on the actual d---. Because it can go so deep and hurt."

Nearly two weeks later, the Jumper actress claimed she lost a job over her candid comments on sex.

"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," she said on an episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f--king get manhandled.' Basically, it's like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever."