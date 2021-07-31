Suki Waterhouse Fires Back After Gossip Girl Revival Calls Her a 'Nobody'

HBO/Getty

The HBO Max show dragged her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse called out the "Gossip Girl" revival after they made a crack about her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

In the third episode of the HBO Max show, Luna (Zión Moreno) references the actress' name in attempt to educate Zoya (Whitney Peak) about the importance of image by saying, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."

On Friday, Waterhouse, who has been linked with the "Twilight" vet since 2018, fired back in a since-deleted tweet, tagging the episode's writer and posting, per Glamour, "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy. Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody’s 'nobody' girlfriend."

"Make it make sense!"

Despite what "Gossip Girl" tried to infer, Waterhouse continues to be in demand for movie and television roles, as she recently starred in the 2021 horror flick "Seance" and is currently working on the Reese Witherspoon-produced TV series "Daisy Jones & The Six" starring Riley Keough.

And her romance with Pattinson seems to be on the up and up as well, with reports of the couple eyeing marriage.

"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," E! News reported in October. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Meanwhile, Waterhouse isn't the only celebrity to have called out a television show recently.

In March, Taylor Swift took umbrage with Netflix' "Ginny & Georgia" when a character made a disparaging remark about her dating life, saying, "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."