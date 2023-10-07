Here's How RHOSLC's Jen Shah Celebrated Her 50th Birthday in Prison

The reality star's husband, Sharrieff Shah, opened up about the gift he gave his wife -- who is behind bars for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme -- on her milestone birthday that left her crying "tears of joy and appreciation."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah may have spent her 50th birthday in prison, but her husband, Sharrieff Shah, was determined to make her feel special.

On Thursday, the reality star's husband shared a video on Jen's Instagram profile, in which he opened up about the gift he gave his wife on her milestone birthday, reassuring the "hundreds" of fans that she was "showered with love" on her "special day," despite currently serving time in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Sharrieff began the 5-minute clip, "I wanted to send this quick video in response to the inquiries -- the hundreds and hundreds of inquiries that I received -- regarding my wife on this day. As most of you know, today is my wife's birthday. Today, Jen Shah turned 50 years old. And I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50, but I can also sit in front of you and tell you with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be. So for that, I am humbled and continually grateful."

For his wife's birthday, the University of Utah football coach said he "contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her."

"Well, she received them today, and it was more than I could have ever imagined," he continued, adding that he spoke to Jen for 10 minutes, and she "cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes."

"And all I kept saying was, 'See, baby, we love you more than you think. You've not been forgotten,'" Sharrieff recalled.

He then shared a few of the messages his wife "received from different family members and close friends," not mentioning whether or not any were from her former RHOSLC costars.

Sharrieff said a "dear friend' of his who "got to know [Jen] really, really well," wrote, "Today you open your eyes to a brilliant new day of light and love. Focus on your highest good in everything you do. Maintain peace and harmony within your inner being, and [do] not allow outside circumstances to disturb your day of happiness. It is your 50th birthday. The numbers will change, but who you are deep inside will always remain the same: beautiful, limitless, wonderful, creative, strong, and capable. Happy birthday, love and respect."

He then read a letter from one of Jen's "close health care providers who's been with her for a number of years now."

"He writes, 'Hey, my girl, time and distance does not diminish the space you have in my heart. I'm with you today, and always as birthdays are a celebration of spirit, I celebrate who you are, a beautiful human inside and out. Happy birthday, my angel. What a great birthday gift. All of the love you have surrounding you can't wait to be able to send you something from Orchid Dynasty again. All my love,'" Sharrieff said, reading the note.

Meanwhile, the third letter he shared came from Jen's sister, who sent her a heartfelt message, telling her "best friend" to "always see beauty in this world and be encouraged to keep on pressing on regardless of the stumbling blocks and hurdles that stand in your way."

"Never give up because you're gorgeous and remarkable, and I see greatness in you. Adjust your crown, queen," the Bravo star's sister added. "You got this, and I got you for life. I love you, and I'm so proud of you. Can't wait to have the biggest birthday bash when you come home. Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend."

Sharrieff concluded the video by expressing his gratitude to those who sent Jen birthday wishes.

"Thank you for all of your love and the messages many of you have sent to me asking me to forward to my wife, and I did," he said. "As you have requested, just know that Jennifer was showered with love and she was comforted today on this special day. We appreciate every single person who's prayed for us, who has sent beautiful thoughts our way, and who continue to love us unconditionally. We love you right back."

Earlier this year, Jen was given 78 months -- or about 6.5 years -- for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. She and her assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

As part of her sentencing, Shah was also ordered to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution.

She began her sentence in February. The following month, it was reported that Jen's sentence had been reduced by a year, with her scheduled release date now set for August 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, per Page Six.