Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: A Complete History

Taylor Swift's blossoming relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce has been making headlines for weeks -- and it all started with a friendship bracelet.

Back in July, Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium and watched her perform on the Kansas City Chiefs' home turf. While he didn't get the chance to meet her after the show, he later revealed that he had intended to slip her his phone number by way of one of the beaded bracelets. Even though they didn't connect at the concert, Taylor still got the message and it wasn't long before dating rumors were swirling.

Although Taylor and Travis haven't confirmed their romance just yet, it's clear there's something going on between the pair. In September, Taylor showed up to a Chiefs' football game and was seen hanging out with Travis' friends and family. And when Travis' team played in New Jersey in October, Taylor brought her whole crew to the game.

Only time will tell what's in store for Taylor and Travis but here's what has happened so far…

Travis attends Taylor's Eras Tour in Kansas City

On July 8th, Travis Kelce stepped out to attend Taylor's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, the same place where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, usually play. Travis watched the game from a private box and could be seen trading friendship bracelets with other fans inside the venue.

Travis reveals he tried to give Taylor his number at the show

In late July, Travis recounted his experience at Taylor's show during an episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. While chatting with his brother, he revealed that he had tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but was disappointed to learn she didn't meet with anyone before or after the show.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said on the podcast. "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Rumors begin swirling that Travis and Taylor are dating

By September, rumors had surfaced that Travis and Taylor had met up after his friendship bracelet story went viral. Although there was something going on behind the scenes, Travis' brother Jason said he couldn't comment on the blossoming relationship.

"I've seen these rumors. I cannot comment," Jason said while appearing on Prime's Thursday Night Football panel. "Ever since Catching Kelce everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Travis plays coy about rumors that he's dating Taylor

Not long after rumors began swirling, sports media outlets began to joke about the pair's connection. During an NFL Network segment, Rich Eisen made quite a few puns in reference to Taylor and when the clip was uploaded to Instagram, Travis noticed.

In response, Travis simply wrote, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂."

Jason jokingly confirms Travis and Taylor's relationship

When Travis' brother Jason was asked about the relationship for a second time, he jokingly said that he completely believed all the rumors. While he clarified that he didn't actually know what was going on, fans took his words to heart.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world," he said during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP.

He continued, "Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile -- no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Travis says he invited Taylor to a Kansas City Chiefs game

Towards the end of September, Travis revealed that he had actually invited Taylor to attend a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she had performed her Eras Tour date. At that point, Travis said the ball was "in her court."

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court and I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future," he said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Taylor attends Travis' football game and after party

Just days after sharing that he had invited Taylor to a game, the singer showed up to watch Travis play in Kansas City. Taylor could be seen sitting in Travis' suite alongside his mother Donna and some friends -- and excitedly cheering for the Chiefs.

Later in the evening, Taylor was spotted leaving the team locker room alongside Travis and then driving away in his convertible. The pair headed to an after party, where Travis had rented out a restaurant for his friends and family. During the event, Taylor chatted with pals and could be seen wrapping her arms around Travis.

Travis opens up about his weekend with Taylor

Following Travis and Taylor's weekend together in Kansas City, he reflected on their time together during an episode of his podcast. He shared that he was "enjoying life" and "sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, adding, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her -- the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Travis noted that he probably wouldn't be talking much more about Taylor, explaining, "It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives."

Taylor breaks NFL viewership records by attending Jets game

Taylor attended a second Chiefs game on October 1st -- and brought along a ton of friends. She was seen in the box cheering alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Antoni Porowski.