Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Daughter's Support Amid Jeezy Split

"I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about," she said about getting through the divorce.

Jeannie Mai is opening up about how her toddler is helping her amid her divorce.

On Friday's episode of Sherri, the TV personality shared that her daughter Moncao, 22 months, is giving her the emotional support she needs through her divorce with husband Jeezy.

"Monaco? That is my North Star," said Mai. "And I can definitely tell you that, I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her."

"Because today, I'm able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you?" she continued.

"If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I'm so thankful to be a mom and I'm thankful to have her."

She said that she felt the same way with her son, Jeffery, when she was getting divorced from ex-husband Jeff Tarpley.

"You go through stuff like this, and you look at your child and you go, 'Thank you for this gift because I needed this gift right now.'"

Mai also shared similar sentiments in an interview with ET, where she was promoting her new show Raid the Cage with co-host Damon Wayans Jr.

"I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," said Mai.