Pregnant Jana Kramer Hospitalized During Babymoon: 'Don't Just Brush Off Pain'

Jana Kramer, who is expecting her third child -- her first with fiancé Allan Russell -- opened up about the health scare on Instagram over the weekend.

Jana Kramer is recovering after being hospitalized for a kidney infection.

The singer-actress took to Instagram Sunday where she revealed that she was on her babymoon with fiancé Allan Russell when ongoing back pain she had been experiencing came to a head.

"Well. Our babymoon didn't go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️," the One Tree alum wrote.

Kramer said she was admitted for a "bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys" after the mother of two, 39, had repeatedly "brush[ed] off" back pain she had been feeling "for weeks."

While she's since been released from the hospital following a two-day stay, Kramer said the biggest lesson she learned from the ordeal was not to brush off pain.

"Lesson number one…don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think," she wrote, adding that moms can often ignore warning signs because "we are the last ones to take care of ourselves."

"When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn't tell the doctors because back pain is 'normal' so, 'don't be a wimp' is what I thought," Kramer explained.

She reached a breaking point with that ongoing back pain, however, just as she and Russell traveled to Florida for one last vacation before welcoming their baby boy.

"When we landed I just couldn't handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital," Kramer, who is already a mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, wrote.

Both baby and Kramer are doing fine, she noted before gushing over her fiancé for taking care of her amid the health scare.

"Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair," she shared. "Tip… Find u a man who doesn't make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good."

It wasn't all bad, though, with Kramer sharing a second post from their short-lived vacation, in which she showed off the beach-side view they had while in the sunshine state.