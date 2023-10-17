Ink Master Season 15 Trailer & Cast Reveal: DJ Tambe Joins Judges, Joel Madden Is Challenge Canvas

Paramount+

Get a peek at the unorthodox challenges, which Yellowstone star swings by and meet the trash-talking contestants -- who are all quite surprised to meet the new judge.

Ink Master is back November 1 -- and we've got your first look at the new season, as well as the stacked lineup of tattoo artists competing for the title.

The competition series returns to Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 1 with a 3-episode premiere. Good Charlotte's Joel Madden is also back as host, alongside returning judges Ryan Ashley and Nikko Hurtado.

Joining them this time around is three-time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe, who rounds out the judging panel for the first time. "Good to be on this side [of the competition]," Tambe says in the exclusive trailer below -- as one of the new contestants exclaims they're just glad he's not competing against them.

"Prepare to be drawn into battle. This is where artists come to push themselves to the limit. This competition is about taking any challenge that's handed to you and flipping it on its head," Madden says in the footage, before shocking everyone ahead of one of the show's challenges.

"Today, I'm the canvas," he reveals, before laying on his stomach to, presumably, get all inked up by the artists competing for the title. Also stopping by the set to visit the contestants: Jefferson White of Yellowstone fame!

And speaking of the contestants, they're cocky as ever -- all confident they have what it takes to win as they trash-talk their competitors.

Check out the footage above to get a peek at some of the season's unorthodox challenges --involving metal work, broken glass and what looks like a giant Lite-Brite -- and meet the contestants themselves in the gallery below.