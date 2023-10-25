Walking Dead Alum Erik Jensen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Scott Gimple Leading Fans to GoFundMe

Getty

"Erik's aneurysm, the double strikes and now this diagnosis have put their family in an extremely precarious financial position," reads their GoFundMe.

The Walking Dead alum Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards back in season five, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

The actor's family has posted a GoFundMe to raise money for the actor, and TWDU's Chief Content Officer, Scott. M Gimple, is leading fans to the page to help out.

"One of TWD's own could use a little help," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it's a time of great uncertainty for him and his family. If you want to send something his way," he shared.

The GoFundMe page shares more information about his condition.

"After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer," reads the page, which also notes that "the cancer has metastasized to his liver."

One of TWD's own could use a little help. Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it's a time of great uncertainty for him and his family. If you want to send something his way: https://t.co/HU8bxlL2xA — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) October 23, 2023 @ScottMGimple

"His doctors think they have a shot at shrinking the tumors enough to do two very major surgeries and get them all out," continues the post. "He can make it through this. But Erik and his family are in for the fight of their lives."

"They are full-time freelance artists and live without the cushion that long-term commercial work can provide," tells the post of Erik and his wife's situation.

"Erik's aneurysm, the double strikes and now this diagnosis have put their family in an extremely precarious financial position and they need a lot of help to make it through the next year, pay for treatment to fight his cancer, keep their home, and maintain some sort of stability for Sadie," who is their 13-year-old daughter.