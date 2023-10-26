'Unorthodox Date': Duo 'Took Turns' Slashing Man's Throat Before Throwing Him Over Bridge, Police Say

Escambia County Sheriff's Office

The victim -- who screamed 'You killed me' during the alleged incident and survived -- met one of the suspects on social media, before she introduced him to her "uncle" and things took an horrific turn.

Two "would-be-killers" allegedly slashed a man's throat and left him for dead in what police are calling an "unorthodox date."

It all went down earlier this month in Florida, after an unnamed victim met up with a woman he first connected with on Facebook "to have dinner and hang out," says the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

During the date, the victim agreed to go to Natalie Fonseca's home, where "she introduced him to her 'Uncle,' Nafis Reynolds." Authorities do not believe they are actually related, but instead friends or possible lovers, the PIO told Law & Crime.

"A little while later, the three decided to take a ride. This time they rode to the victim's house to continue this unorthodox date. Eventually, they all leave the victim's house," the sheriff's statement continued. "During the ride, Fonseca and Nafis both hit the victim several times and told him he was going to die. They robbed him of his shoes, his phone, his money, and his car. They then took turns cutting his throat before throwing him over the bridge rail and into Escambia River. They drove away in his stolen car. This car was discovered on West 98 after being set ablaze."

But "unbeknownst to our would-be killers," the victim survived, made it to shore and flagged down a deputy "to tell his incredible tale." Eventually, the two suspects were identified, arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The arrest affidavit provided some additional details about the incident, with the victim telling authorities Fonseca told him she was having money issues and needed food, so he picked her up, took out money and brought her to both a grocery store and taco stand. After dropping her off at her place, he said he then "received a message from her thanking him for the tacos and saying that they were good," before he "started receiving messages from the female again about wanting to see him."

When he went to her home, he said Fonseca emerged with Reynolds, who "showed him that he had a pistol" before going to what she said was "her uncle's house for a cookout." When it was time to leave the cookout, the victim said Fonseca was driving when Reynolds "began punching" him.

"The victim remembers the female telling him that they were going to take him to a place and take everything from him, kill him, and throw him in the water," read the affidavit. "Victim stated the female stuck a knife to his throat and told him this would be his last night, and he was going to die tonight. Victim stated the female cut him on his neck while the male was hitting him and then the male cut his neck with the knife, telling him he was going to die. Victim stated the male and female took his cell phone, his shoes, and $350 in cash from him."

After his throat was cut, the victim said he yelled, "You killed me!" before he was thrown off a bridge and into the water below.

"Once victim hit the water, he could feel the water stinging the cut on his neck and throat," read the report, before the victim passed out and was woken up by someone in a boat who brought him to shore. It was there he was able to flag down deputies -- who said he was "covered in dried blood, his face was bruised and swollen, he could hardly stand, and he was barefoot," with "deep lacerations on the front and sides of his neck" -- and then was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, authorities asked the victim whether he ever paid the woman for sex, with the victim saying he had not. When asked whether exchanging sex for money was ever a topic of conversation, he said that it was and she said it would cost $500 to have sex with her -- but he was adamant he never agreed to pay her. "Victim believes by telling her that he was cashing his check on Saturday the female knew that he would be holding a lot of money," said the sheriff's office.

After being discharged from the hospital, the victim showed officers where the suspects' home was and after authorities discovered surveillance video showing all three of them together the night in question, an arrest warrant was obtained.