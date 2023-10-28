13 Celebs Who Spilled On Their Very Unexpected Fears and Phobias

Getty

Everyone has something they're afraid of, from sharks to heights to spiders -- but sometimes these personal fears are a little more unconventional. In fact, some fears and phobias can actually be pretty strange. For celebrities who have spilled on the things that make them fearful, a few have admitted that their biggest fears are a little unusual. From belly buttons to pruney fingers, these celebs all have some very unexpected fears and phobias.

Find out what makes these stars freak out…

Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he has a big fear of horses. Despite being a pretty tall person, the rapper admits that he's intimidated by the large animal and has vowed to never go near them. Even when his wife purchased a horse, he refused to get close to it.

"I'm scared of horses. To this day, too. I don't know why I'm just f--king scared of them," he shared on his YouTube news show Double G News. "So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---. Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like get that motherf--ker away from me. I don't know why!"

Kylie Jenner admits that her weirdest phobia all has to do with dust. The reality star and makeup mogul explained that she isn't a big fan of "dust in a cup" because it makes her feel like she's breathing in dirt.

"The strangest thing I'm afraid of is, like, dust in a cup. I don't know why. It's like one of my pet peeves is when there's a lot of dust in a cup and it’s getting in my system," Kylie said during a game of Burning Questions on The Ellen Show.

Khloé Kardashian has shared on multiple occasions that she has a big phobia of belly buttons. She once even admitted that she screamed every time she had to wash her own belly button in the shower. When she was pregnant, Khloé added that she was really nervous about her belly button being an "outie."

"I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you're really pregnant your innie becomes an outie. Oh, my god, I can't even think about that. I’m so grossed out by that," she said on Snapchat. "I'm assuming everyone's belly button does that, I don't know. I wonder if mine has to. Does it have to become an outie? Holy cow."

Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, once called her out for her fear of pruney fingers. On Instagram, Dax shared a photo of Kristen wearing a pair of gloves in the pool, explaining that Kristen "hates the feeling of pruney fingertips on skin." He later shared that he actually didn't know about her phobia for years.

"What I had been told thus far is she just doesn't like going in the pool. She'll take the kids out there but she just sits in a lawn chair or whatever," Dax said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding that when a heat wave hit California, she had no choice to get in the pool.

He continued, "I was like, 'Oh this is exciting!' She was like, 'I gotta get my pool gloves.' …Come to find out she has a weird phobia that when her fingertips are pruney she doesn't want to touch other people's skin. That's too much for her, apparently."

Matthew McConaughey has had a longtime fear of revolving doors. Although he says he doesn't know where the fear stems from, he tries to avoid them at all costs. He added that he also isn't a fan of tunnels and actually gets a little dizzy while driving through them.

"I really don't like them," he told Cigar Aficionado. "I'm not a claustrophobic guy; maybe I've just seen too many Godfather movies. And I don't like tunnels. I'm surprised there aren't more accidents in tunnels; the blind spot when you go in gives me a little vertigo."

Liam Payne says he has a strange fear of spoons that all goes back to his school days. The musician explained that as a student, he sometimes had to wash dishes as a punishment and it permanently changed the way he looks at spoons.

"I don't like eating with them, if they're not my spoons, if that makes sense. It is a bit weird. When I was a kid I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty, they made you do the washing up. I had to wash all these nasty spoons and then it's just stuck with me after. I don't know what people are doing with their spoons. I don't want to know," he told Capital FM.

Tyra Banks has had a lifelong fear of dolphins that all began in her childhood when she'd have dreams about the animal. While she says she doesn't know what caused the fear, it was hard for her to even talk about dolphins for a long time.

"I had these recurring dreams where I'd be in a swimming pool and dolphins would be surrounding me, and not even attacking me, they would just be bumping me with their nose. I couldn't wake up, and it was the weirdest, scariest nightmare for me," Tyra said on The Tyra Banks Show.

Growing up in Australia, Nicole Kidman says she had a fear of butterflies. While there are plenty of threatening animals and insects Down Under, Nicole admitted it was butterflies that truly scared her.

"Sometimes when I would come home from school the biggest butterfly or moth you'd ever seen would be just sitting on our front gate. I would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house -- anything to avoid having to go through the front gate," Nicole shared.

Rita Ora admits that she has a fear of toilets. While she doesn't exactly have a fear of using the bathroom, she says she worries that something might be inside the toilet and it will pop out.

"I always feel that when I go to the toilet that something's going to come out of the bottom. I have this thing where I think this tunnel must start from somewhere and sometimes I think, 'What if something comes out of the toilet?' That’s been one of my fears. I always make sure I put the light on when I go," she told The Sun.

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle once revealed that she has a fear of balloons. During an episode of Married to Jonas, Danielle was getting ready for a family party that featured quite a lot of balloons, and she had to explain her phobia to everyone.

"I know it's crazy but balloons scare the crap out of me. It's the moving of the balloons and the hitting things. It just feels like it's out of control," Danielle said during the show.

Christina Ricci actually has a fear of houseplants. She once explained that she's not a big fan of the idea of having plants indoors and gets especially freaked out if she has to touch them.

"They are dirty. If I have to touch one, after already being repulsed by the fact that there is a plant indoors, then it just freaks me out," she told British Esquire.

Scarlett Johansson admits she has a fear of birds. She says she's been "terrified" for a long time, and the fear actually runs in her family. Looking back on filming We Bought a Zoo, she noted that it was tough for her to be near the peacocks.

"I'm only scared of birds. Something about wings and beaks and the flapping. I'm terrified of them. That still hasn't gone away. If they'd asked me to put a bird on my shoulder I would've done it, but it would've been hard," she told Vulture in 2011. "I was terrified of [the peacocks]. Like, 'Ahh, don't get too close.' They're like, mean."

Oprah has had a lifelong fear of chewing gum, stemming back to her childhood. She says her grandmother used to chew a lot of gum and then stick it to a cabinet, which scared her. Now, Oprah doesn't allow other people around her to chew gum and even once stopped Jamie Foxx from chewing gum at an award show.